What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 25, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Merkel's alliance won the German election, virtually assuring her a fourth term as chancellor, but a steep drop in support for the center-right bloc and an anti-immigrant party's surge signaled political turbulence ahead.

Republican leaders face a nearly insurmountable path this week to repealing the ACA after Sens. Collins and Paul signaled they are unlikely to back the effort.

Healthcare.gov will be shut down for 12 hours on nearly every Sunday during ACA enrollment season.

North Korea warned that a missile attack on the U.S. mainland had become "inevitable," while Iran's leader said Tehran would bolster its ballistic-missile program.

Trump replaced his travel ban with a new, more targeted version that bars U.S. entry by certain nationals of eight countries.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Rico's mayors met with the governor to report the full scope of Hurricane Maria's devastation.

The death toll from last week's earthquake in Mexico climbed to 319.

A Berkeley student group canceled a week of appearances by right-wing speakers on the California campus.

Kushner used a personal email account to correspond with White House colleagues, his attorney confirmed.

A gunman opened fire at a church near Nashville, Tenn., killing one woman and injuring seven people.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)