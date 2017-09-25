USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 25

For the week ended Sep 24, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17
Ark 2 2 6 5 25 27 49 49 18 17
Ill 5 5 10 10 29 32 48 46 8 7
Ind 4 4 11 11 32 33 43 42 10 10
Iowa 3 4 10 11 27 27 51 50 9 8
Ks 5 5 15 13 37 37 38 40 5 5
Ky 1 1 3 4 19 18 63 61 14 16
La 0 0 10 10 28 28 54 54 8 8
Mich 3 2 15 15 34 31 39 42 9 10
Minn 1 1 6 6 22 21 59 59 12 13
Miss 0 0 6 6 24 28 43 44 27 22
Mo 5 3 7 6 25 26 51 55 12 10
Nebr 2 4 8 8 26 28 52 48 12 12
NC 0 0 3 5 21 22 57 60 19 13
ND 4 5 11 12 33 35 47 44 5 4
Ohio 3 2 10 10 30 30 44 45 13 13
SD 5 6 12 13 34 35 42 40 7 6
Tenn 1 1 4 5 13 14 43 42 39 38
Wis 2 2 6 5 18 17 48 49 26 27
18-state
avg 3 3 9 9 28 29 49 48 11 11
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 54 54 19 19
PROGRESS:
--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--
09/24 09/17 2016 Avg 09/24 09/17 2016 Avg
Ark 72 57 69 58 35 24 30 28
Ill 57 32 58 58 9 1 5 7
Ind 64 44 65 70 10 2 8 9
Iowa 60 31 65 57 5 1 3 8
Ks 60 38 32 44 6 1 2 3
Ky 39 26 39 44 9 5 12 9
La 91 85 83 85 75 63 57 61
Mich 67 43 59 63 4 0 1 4
Minn 64 36 79 73 7 2 11 19
Miss 80 71 76 71 50 38 43 45
Mo 35 19 39 34 4 1 4 3
Nebr 80 54 72 70 10 3 8 10
NC 37 26 42 30 5 1 6 3
ND 88 73 85 87 9 2 11 21
Ohio 58 34 72 71 5 1 5 8
SD 75 49 85 82 4 0 10 17
Tenn 54 37 66 53 6 3 13 9
Wis 46 19 70 56 2 0 1 5
18-state
avg 63 41 65 63 10 4 9 12
