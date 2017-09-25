On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 25

For the week ended Sep 24, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17

Ark 2 2 6 5 25 27 49 49 18 17

Ill 5 5 10 10 29 32 48 46 8 7

Ind 4 4 11 11 32 33 43 42 10 10

Iowa 3 4 10 11 27 27 51 50 9 8

Ks 5 5 15 13 37 37 38 40 5 5

Ky 1 1 3 4 19 18 63 61 14 16

La 0 0 10 10 28 28 54 54 8 8

Mich 3 2 15 15 34 31 39 42 9 10

Minn 1 1 6 6 22 21 59 59 12 13

Miss 0 0 6 6 24 28 43 44 27 22

Mo 5 3 7 6 25 26 51 55 12 10

Nebr 2 4 8 8 26 28 52 48 12 12

NC 0 0 3 5 21 22 57 60 19 13

ND 4 5 11 12 33 35 47 44 5 4

Ohio 3 2 10 10 30 30 44 45 13 13

SD 5 6 12 13 34 35 42 40 7 6

Tenn 1 1 4 5 13 14 43 42 39 38

Wis 2 2 6 5 18 17 48 49 26 27

18-state

avg 3 3 9 9 28 29 49 48 11 11

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 54 54 19 19

PROGRESS:

--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--

09/24 09/17 2016 Avg 09/24 09/17 2016 Avg

Ark 72 57 69 58 35 24 30 28

Ill 57 32 58 58 9 1 5 7

Ind 64 44 65 70 10 2 8 9

Iowa 60 31 65 57 5 1 3 8

Ks 60 38 32 44 6 1 2 3

Ky 39 26 39 44 9 5 12 9

La 91 85 83 85 75 63 57 61

Mich 67 43 59 63 4 0 1 4

Minn 64 36 79 73 7 2 11 19

Miss 80 71 76 71 50 38 43 45

Mo 35 19 39 34 4 1 4 3

Nebr 80 54 72 70 10 3 8 10

NC 37 26 42 30 5 1 6 3

ND 88 73 85 87 9 2 11 21

Ohio 58 34 72 71 5 1 5 8

SD 75 49 85 82 4 0 10 17

Tenn 54 37 66 53 6 3 13 9

Wis 46 19 70 56 2 0 1 5

18-state

avg 63 41 65 63 10 4 9 12

