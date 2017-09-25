Treasurys Rise on Concerns About German Elections

U.S. government bonds strengthened after German elections showed the power of established parties eroding in the face of challenges from extremist parties.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 2.245%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.262% on Friday. Yields fall as prices rise.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the center-right Christian Democrats, garnered the most votes but fell well-short of a majority, winning their smallest share of the vote in the post-World War II era. At the same time, the center-left Social Democrats posted their worst results since the prewar era. Parties on the far right and left each posted surprisingly strong results.

The outcome is expected to lead to drawn-out negotiations as Merkel tries to form a coalition government, and underscores the potential fragility of Europe's economic resurgence.

"Europe is worried about the rising of" extremist parties, said Thomas di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. "That might give Merkel a little bit of trouble."

Investors also faced continued concerns about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, after North Korea threatened to test a nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations last week.

Higher Treasury yields, pushed up by the Federal Reserve's indication that it may raise short-term rates once more this year, also attracted investor demand. The government is scheduled to hit the market with three auctions this week, with the higher yields likely to lure bidders, traders said.

