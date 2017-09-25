SEC Enforcement Probe Led to Renewed Look at 2016 Hack

The Securities and Exchange Commission looked anew at a 2016 hack of its electronic corporate filing system as part of an enforcement investigation, its chairman said in testimony prepared for a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO

AIG is shuffling its structure and top leadership ranks as the insurance giant looks to begin an expansion that is expected to include acquisitions.

CFTC Fines Citigroup Over Swaps Reporting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined two Citigroup subsidiaries for failing to properly report swap transactions, the latest in a series of such penalties by the regulator.

Morgan Stanley to Pay $13 Million Over UIT Supervision

Wall Street's self-regulator ordered Morgan Stanley to pay $13 million in fines and restitution to clients for failing to properly supervise trades that increased charges and fees to customers of certain investment funds.

World's Largest Money-Market Fund Will Lower Its Returns

The manager of the world's largest money-market fund said it would take steps to reduce risk in its investments and lower the lofty yields that have helped draw a flood of cash into the fund over the past year.

Accounting Firm Deloitte Says It Suffered Cyberattack

Accounting firm Deloitte said it had suffered a cyberattack in which a hacker accessed data affecting a "very few" of its clients.

As Hartford Mulls Bankruptcy, Bond Insurer Offers to Help Postpone Payments

Hartford's biggest bond insurer said it had offered to help the city postpone payments on as much as $300 million in outstanding debt, in a move designed to help prevent a bankruptcy filing for Connecticut's capital.

Steven Mnuchin, a Washington Newcomer, Tilts at Its Hardest Target: The Tax Code

The Treasury Secretary, spearheading what Republicans hope will be the first overhaul since 1986, brings to the job a close relationship with President Donald Trump. He is also facing intraparty divisions, his own relative inexperience and the challenges of working with an impulsive president.

Brexit Conundrum: What To Do With Thousands of Derivatives Contracts

The Bank of England said the U.K. and the EU need to reach an agreement to protect the validity of trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts post-Brexit.

Longtime SoFi Tech Executive to Step Down

Social Finance's top technology executive, who is also the wife of former CEO Mike Cagney, plans to leave the firm.

