European Banking Landscape Has New Powerhouses: French Lenders

French banks Société Générale and BNP Paribas have emerged from the financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis and long years of European economic stagnation as two of the continent's strongest lenders.

Why a BlackRock Legal Win Could Make It Harder for ETF Investors to Sue

Investors could have a more difficult time suing exchange-traded fund managers for misrepresenting risks following a California court decision in favor of ETF giant BlackRock.

World's Largest Money-Market Fund Will Lower Its Returns

The manager of the world's largest money-market fund said it would take steps to reduce risk in its investments and lower the lofty yields that have helped draw a flood of cash into the fund over the past year.

China's Banks Don't Share Investors' Enthusiasm for Steel

The stock market has fallen in love again with China's beleaguered state-owned steel titans, which are up roughly 60% since the dark days of early 2016 due to higher steel prices. But China's banks don't share investors' enthusiasm.

The Global Stock Market's Hidden Juice

Investors should be worried that stocks are being supported by record amounts of margin debt. These kinds of loans secured against stocks have often proved dangerous in a downturn because when share prices fall borrowers are forced to sell.

Leveraged Loans on Pace to Top Pre-Financial Crisis Levels

Lending to the most indebted companies in the U.S. and Europe is up, and investors worry what could happen if the global economic expansion fades.

Equifax FAQs: Answers to Questions of Potential Victims

Two weeks after Equifax disclosed a breach that possibly exposed the personal data of 143 million Americans, potential victims still have many questions.

Equifax Hack Upends CEO's Drive to Be Data Powerhouse

Richard Smith took over as chief executive of Equifax 12 years ago this week. Under him, Equifax's market value more than quadrupled as the credit-reporting company became a data giant-before a systems breach raised questions about the company and its leader.

AIG For Now Remains Under Federal Oversight

American International Group will remain under federal supervision for now after U.S. officials discussed the firm's future at a private meeting Friday

Canadian Regulators Charge Ex-Law Firm Assistant With Sharing Insider Information

A former legal assistant with one of Canada's most prominent law firms has been charged with illegally passing privileged information on a series of high-profile takeover bids, including Valeant's failed run at Allergan.

