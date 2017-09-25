Natural Gas Poised to Light Up in China

Gas usage by the world's largest energy consumer has lagged the U.S. and other big economies for years. That is about to change.

U.S.-Backed Forces Seize Conoco Gas Plant From Islamic State

U.S.-backed forces said they were advancing through eastern Syria after seizing the Conoco gas plant there from Islamic State, striking a blow to the terror group's dwindling finances, which rely heavily on its control of Syria's oil and gas fields.

Puerto Rico's Power Woes are Decades in the Making

As residents of Puerto Rico grapple with power outages across all of the island, the task of turning the lights back on falls to an electrical utility beset by rickety infrastructure, workforce reductions and deep financial woes.

China to Cut Oil Exports to North Korea

China said it will reduce oil exports to North Korea in accordance with United Nations sanctions, squeezing an important source of economic support as Pyongyang pushes to build up its nuclear arsenal.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 744, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Siemens, Alstom in Talks to Merge Rail Transportation Businesses

German industrial giant Siemens and French train-maker Alstom are in talks to create a European rail transportation powerhouse to better rival strong competition from China.

OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

Ocean Rig Implements Debt-for-Equity Restructuring

Offshore deepwater driller Ocean Rig UDW announced it has put into effect a restructuring plan that swaps debt for equity, severely paring down the stakes of existing stockholders.

Oil Prices Little Changed After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices wobbled between small gains and losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies didn't make a recommendation on whether the group should extend its oil cuts.

U.S. Agency Backs Import Protection for Solar-Panel Industry

President Trump's pledge to offer American companies more aggressive protection from foreign competition got fresh ammunition Friday, when a government board cleared the way for him to deploy a long-dormant legal weapon to restrict solar panel imports.

