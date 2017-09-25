Target to Boost Minimum Wages in Battle for Workers

Continue Reading Below

Target said it is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour starting next month and to $15 an hour within three years, as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs in a tighter labor market.

Accounting Firm Deloitte Says It Suffered Cyberattack

Accounting firm Deloitte said it had suffered a cyberattack in which a hacker accessed data affecting a "very few" of its clients.

AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO

AIG is shuffling its structure and top leadership ranks as the insurance giant looks to begin an expansion that is expected to include acquisitions.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB in a $2.6 billion deal. A sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

CFTC Fines Citigroup Over Swaps Reporting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined two Citigroup subsidiaries for failing to properly report swap transactions, the latest in a series of such penalties by the regulator.

Morgan Stanley to Pay $13 Million Over UIT Supervision

Wall Street's self-regulator ordered Morgan Stanley to pay $13 million in fines and restitution to clients for failing to properly supervise trades that increased charges and fees to customers of certain investment funds.

Unilever to Buy Korean Skin-Care Firm for $2.7 Billion

Unilever has agreed to buy Carver Korea, a Seoul-based maker of toners and moisturizers, for $2.7 billion, the latest in a string of skin-care acquisitions as it pivots toward higher-growth sectors.

Allergan CFO to Retire, Drugmaker Plans $2 Billion Stock Buyback

Allergan said Chief Financial Officer Tessa Hilado plans to retire but will stay on the job until her replacement is hired. The company also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase and announced plans to raise its dividend.

Microsoft Aims to Make Business AI Cheaper, Faster, Simpler

Microsoft plans to unveil its first product in a new line of software aimed at taking on IBM and others in the growing market to apply artificial intelligence to everyday business needs.

China Considers Rule Change That Could Aid Tesla

China is considering relaxing rules requiring foreign auto makers to have a local partner, a move that could pave the way for Inc. to build vehicles there.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)