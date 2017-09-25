On Our Radar

Industrials Lower on Concerns About Tax-Overhaul Prospects -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down amid doubts about the outlook for economic stimulus in the U.S.

Analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley expect a modest tax overhaul bill to ultimately arise from the push for legislation from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "With data from historical tax cuts as our guide, we continue to expect a modest deficit expansion that delivers little near-term stimulus," said the Morgan Stanley analysts, in a note to clients. "Republicans' conceptual policy agreement on the issue, and desire to avoid squandering one-party control, likely supersede any lingering divisions and help the party continue its progress."

General Electric shares rose after the conglomerate agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business, a maker of electric equipment for utilities, to Switzerland's ABB Ltd., a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

