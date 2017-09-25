Health Care Lower Amid Regulatory Uncertainty -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as regulations remained up in the air.

Republicans pushing an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act have changed the bill's text as a deadline draws near, including more benefits for states such as Alaska, home of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of the bill's opponents.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals said it will take additional steps to try to ensure the safe use of its new liver-disease drug Ocaliva, after several patients died or had serious liver injury after taking the drug.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

September 25, 2017 17:01 ET (21:01 GMT)