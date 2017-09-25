Energy Higher as Oil Enters Bull Market -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as crude-oil futures entered bull-market territory. The price of oil has now risen by more than 20% from its June lows around $42 a barrel to trade above $52 a barrel Monday. Fears that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' production limits weren't affecting a supply glut have been mitigated recently by bullish tallies of international supply-and-demand levels.
September 25, 2017 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)