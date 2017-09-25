Correction to AIG Retools Operating Structure

Rob Schimek, CEO of AIG's commercial unit, said in an internal memo Monday "I could not be more proud of what this company has accomplished over the past 12 years, from navigating the financial crisis and winning back the confidence of our partners and clients, to focusing on innovations that have outpaced the market." The story "AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO -- Update," at 9:33 a.m., incorrectly changed the quote.
September 25, 2017 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)