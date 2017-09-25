ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Mergers announcements swung stocks during the trading day. ABB Ltd. (ABB) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1% to 147.62. The European index decreased 0.6% to 138.20, the Asian index dropped 1.7% to 169.08, the Latin American index fell 1.8% to 254.18 and the emerging markets index declined 2.3% to 315.09.

ADRs in ABB fell 0.3% to $24.65 after the Swiss conglomerate said it would buy General Electric Co.'s (GE) Industrial Solutions unit for $2.6 billion and postpone a previously announced share buyback.

ADRs in Unilever edged up 0.1% to $57.50 after the consumer-goods maker said it reached an agreement to acquire skincare business Carver Korea for 2.27 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from Bain Capital Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

ADRs in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) tumbled 4.8% to $169.59 after Chinese regulators said they hit operators of three of the country's biggest social-media platforms with the maximum fine allowable under a new cybersecurity law for hosting fake news, pornography and other forms of banned content.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ADRs of BRF SA (BRFS) fell 3.6% to $14.42 after being downgraded to BBB-, just one rung above junk status, by Fitch Ratings.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 17:57 ET (21:57 GMT)