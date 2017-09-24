China Development Bank Financial Leasing and Unit to Buy Aircraft From Airbus and Boeing

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (1606.HK) said late Friday that it together with its unit in Ireland CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, have signed agreements to buy aircraft from Airbus (ABI-YY) and Boeing Co. (BA).

The Hong Kong-listed company and its unit will buy 60 Boeing aircraft at the list price of US$7.4 billion in total and the aircraft are scheduled to be delivered from 2019 to 2024.

Besides, they agreed to buy 45 Airbus aircraft at the list price of US$5.2 billion in total and the aircraft are scheduled to be delivered from 2022 to 2024.

