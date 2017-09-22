What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 22, 2017).

Many senior SEC officials remained unaware of a 2016 hack of the agency's computer system for months after it occurred, raising questions about how the breach was initially handled.

Benchmark has signaled it is unlikely to sell its Uber shares, complicating SoftBank's plan to buy a stake in the ride-hailing firm.

U.S. officials are considering whether to remove federal oversight of American International Group.

CVS Health said it would limit opioid prescriptions to seven days or less for certain patients.

Whole Foods is planning to change the way companies can sell and market their products in its stores.

HP Enterprise plans to cut its workforce by 10% as it faces increasing competition and higher component costs.

S&P downgraded China's credit rating, a move that came as Beijing has taken measures to tamp down risks and emphasize stability.

The net worth of U.S. households and nonprofits rose to a record $96.2 trillion in the second quarter.

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended a streak of record closes, with the blue chips falling 53.36 to 22359.23.

Impax and Amneal are in merger talks, as the firms seek to build strength in the generic-drug market.

Catastrophe-bond investors could lose as much as $150 million after two major quakes hit Mexico.

