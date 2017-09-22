Utilities Fall on Fed Officials' Comments -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities--often regarded as a proxy for bonds in the stock market--fell as comments from Federal Reserve officials raised expectations for an interest-rate hike in December.

Continue Reading Below

Hurricane Maria has knocked out power on the entire island of Puerto Rico. A dam in northwest of the island was failing, causing life-threatening flash flooding downstream on the Rio Guajataca, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)