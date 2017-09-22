Tech Shares Flat Amid Valuation Concerns -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies were flat amid concerns about valuations.

Shares of Apple continued their recent retreat.

London's top transport authority denied the renewal of Uber Technologies' private-car hire license in the city, where the ride-hailing service has become ubiquitous. The transport authority cited the embattled company's lack of corporate responsibility that it said could undermine public safety and security. Uber said it would appeal the decision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to cut its workforce by 10% as part of its efforts to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

September 22, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)