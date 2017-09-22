North Korean Threats Pressure Global Markets

U.S. government yields fell and stocks bounced around the flatline following fresh threats from North Korea. The S&P fell less than 0.1%.

Kansas City Fed President Says Additional Rate Increases 'Appropriate'

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she continues to support increases in short-term interest rates along a "gradual path."

Fed Could Raise Rates Again This Year, Says Williams

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said he expects the Fed to continue raising interest rates gradually, and that this could include another increase by the end of this year.

Oil Prices Little Changed After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices wobbled between small gains and losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies didn't make a recommendation on whether the group should extend its oil cuts.

May Calls for Two-Year Brexit Transition Period

British Prime Minister Theresa May proposed a transition period of "around two years" following the U.K.'s exit from the European Union to allow businesses and public services to adjust to Brexit.

Europe's Foreign Debt Binge Could Push U.S Rates Lower

European investors are buying more foreign bonds than ever before, another sign that many fund managers aren't expecting tapering from the European Central Bank to boost local yields anytime soon.

Canada Inflation Gauge Reaches Four-Month High

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in August to hit a four-month high, with gasoline and shelter costs lifting prices.

Canada Retail Sales Climb in July on Auto, Food Sales

Canadian retail sales rose in July on the strength of activity at new-car dealerships and grocery stores.

Mexican Inflation Shows Signs of Easing

Mexico's consumer prices rose moderately in the first half of September in a sign the annual inflation rate may have reached a peak after rising steadily for more than a year.

OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

