OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

Oil Prices Little Changed After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices wobbled between small gains and losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies didn't make a recommendation on whether the group should extend its oil cuts.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 744, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

U.S. Commission Backs Import Protection for Solar-Panel Industry

In a 4-0 vote, the International Trade Commission approved a request from U.S. solar-panel makers to receive protection from imports, handing the Trump administration fresh ammunition in its quest to ramp up trade enforcement polices.

Siemens, Alstom in Talks to Merge Rail Transportation Businesses

German industrial giant Siemens and French train-maker Alstom are in talks to create a European rail transportation powerhouse to better rival strong competition from China.

As Maria Barrels North, Puerto Rico Surveys the Damage

Puerto Rico officials struggled to assess the full extent of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria, which left the entire U.S. territory without power and cut off many remote or flooded areas.

Iran Shows Off New Ballistic Missile in Defiance of U.S.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will continue to build up its ballistic missile program and other capabilities, as it showed off its military hardware in defiance of U.S. criticism.

GenOn Invites Buyout Offers in Bankruptcy

GenOn Energy Inc. has launched a hunt for buyers as it moves toward a decision in a $620 million dispute that could rattle its bankruptcy restructuring.

Canada's Trudeau Cites 'Stark Reality' of Global Warming

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on world leaders to build clean economies to help tackle climate change, seeking to bolster support for the Paris agreement that the U.S. wants to renegotiate or leave.

Energy Alliance Propels Russia-Saudi Cooperation

Saudi Arabia's King Salman plans to discuss Syria, the Qatar blockade and oil production with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, as energy cooperation deepens political ties between the two former foes.

September 22, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)