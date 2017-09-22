Oil Prices Little Changed After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices wobbled between small gains and losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies didn't make a recommendation on whether the group should extend its oil cuts.

OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

GenOn Invites Buyout Offers in Bankruptcy

GenOn Energy Inc. has launched a hunt for buyers as it moves toward a decision in a $620 million dispute that could rattle its bankruptcy restructuring.

Canada's Trudeau Cites 'Stark Reality' of Global Warming

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on world leaders to build clean economies to help tackle climate change, seeking to bolster support for the Paris agreement that the U.S. wants to renegotiate or leave.

Energy Alliance Propels Russia-Saudi Cooperation

Saudi Arabia's King Salman plans to discuss Syria, the Qatar blockade and oil production with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, as energy cooperation deepens political ties between the two former foes.

Lower U.S. Oil Prices Are a Shot in the Arm for Crude Exports

U.S. oil is trading at the biggest discount to the global price in two years, helping extend a boom in crude exports from American shale fields to refiners in Europe and Asia.

Scana Is Subpoenaed Over Abandoned Nuclear Project

Utility holding company Scana said it has received a federal subpoena to turn over documents related to its cancelled South Carolina nuclear plant.

Trump Says 'I'll Let You Know' if U.S. Will Stay in Iran Deal

U.S. officials and their European allies exchanged sharply differing views on the benefits of the Iran nuclear accord, capping a day of debate inflamed by President Donald Trump's assertion that he had decided on whether to stick with the deal-while not revealing his decision.

SunEdison Seeks $21 Million Sale of Texas Industrial Site to Corning

SunEdison Inc. has requested bankruptcy court permission to sell nearly 700,000 square feet of industrial space in Texas to Corning Research & Development Corp., a major supplier of glass for Apple Inc.'s iPhones.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

