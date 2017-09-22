Siemens, Alstom in Talks to Merge Rail Transportation Businesses

German industrial giant Siemens and French train-maker Alstom are in talks to create a European rail transportation powerhouse to better rival strong competition from China.

London Says It Won't Reissue Uber's License

The U.K. capital's top transport authority said Uber was unfit to hold on to its private-car hire license in the city, threatening a shutdown of the service in one of the ride-hailing company's biggest global markets.

Facebook Abandons Plans to Change Share Structure, Avoiding Lawsuit

Facebook on Friday abruptly abandoned its plan to change the company's stock structure, heading off an impending public trial as the social-media giant grapples with other controversies.

Investors Wonder What's Next for L'Oréal and Nestlé After Bettencourt Death

The death of Liliane Bettencourt has placed a question mark over the decadeslong ties between L'Oréal and Nestlé, two of the world's largest consumer-goods companies.

AIG For Now Remains Under Federal Oversight

American International Group will remain under federal supervision for now after U.S. officials discussed the firm's future at a private meeting Friday

Kroger Pitches to Niche Food Product Brands

Kroger Co. is launching a website allowing local suppliers to pitch niche products directly to buyers at the grocer's 2,800 stores, a response to rival Whole Foods Market's moves to be more conventional.

Why Slow iPhone 8 Sales May Be Good for Apple

When new iPhones hit the market, they usually fly off the shelves. But with the two models that began selling Friday, there are signs demand is tepid-and some analysts say that could be a good thing for Apple Inc.

U.S. Agency Backs Import Protection for Solar-Panel Industry

President Trump's pledge to offer American companies more aggressive protection from foreign competition got fresh ammunition Friday, when a government board cleared the way for him to deploy a long-dormant legal weapon to restrict solar panel imports.

Tesla's SolarCity Hangover

Car maker's investors should be concerned after solar-panel unit's Justice Department settlement over allegations of False Claims Act violations.

Equifax Hack Upends CEO's Drive to Be Data Powerhouse

Richard Smith took over as chief executive of Equifax 12 years ago this week. Under him, Equifax's market value more than quadrupled as the credit-reporting company became a data giant-before a systems breach raised questions about the company and its leader.

