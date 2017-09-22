Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Cut 10% of Workforce

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. plans to cut its workforce by 10%, according to a person familiar with the plans, the latest cost cuts as the business-technology giant combats increasing competition and higher component prices.

General Motors to Lay Off Over 250 Workers at Ontario Plant

General Motors Co. is laying off more than 250 workers from an engine factory in Canada and trimming production at two U.S. facilities, fallout from a strike at a vehicle-assembly plant that is jeopardizing the supply of GM's top-selling sport-utility vehicle.

SoFi Faces New Sexual Harassment Claim Days After CEO's Departure

A former employee of embattled online lender Social Finance Inc. accused the company of tolerating sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Google and Its Partners Will Issue Refunds to Advertisers Over Fake Traffic

Alphabet Inc.'s Google confirmed it will issue refunds for ads bought through its systems that ran on websites with fake traffic and said a handful of its partners have agreed to do the same.

U.S. Considers Dropping Federal Oversight of AIG

U.S. officials are considering whether to remove federal oversight of insurer American International Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Telia to Pay Nearly $1 Billion to Settle Uzbek Bribery Claims

Swedish telecoms firm Telia Company AB agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to U.S. and Dutch authorities to settle allegations that the company and a subsidiary paid about $331 million in bribes in Uzbekistan.

Facebook Says It Will Hand Over Russia-Backed Ads to Congress

Facebook, under fire for its response to Russian activity on its site before the U.S. presidential election, agreed to hand over detailed information on thousands of Russian-backed ads to congressional investigators.

Equifax CEO to Testify at Senate Hearing on Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith will testify in front of U.S. senators next month about the company's handling of a data breach that compromised the personal information of millions of Americans.

GGP Names New Finance Chief

GGP Inc., one of the largest real-estate investment trusts in the U.S., said Thursday that Heath Fear will serve as its next chief financial officer.

GenOn Invites Buyout Offers in Bankruptcy

GenOn Energy Inc. has launched a hunt for buyers as it moves toward a decision in a $620 million dispute that could rattle its bankruptcy restructuring.

