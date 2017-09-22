GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Continue Reading Below

Soybean, Corn Futures End Week With Rally

Soybean and corn futures bounced Friday on strong export demand and a weaker dollar.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that private exporters sold 190,000 metric tons of soybeans to Mexico for 2017-18, capping off a week of bumper export sales of American oilseed. Sales this week were on a near-record pace, said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone Inc.

Conagra Makes Another Move Toward Trendier Brands -- Market Talk

9:55 ET - Conagra Brands is looking at how to revamp its stable of iconic but lackluster brands like Chef Boyardee canned pastas and Healthy Choice frozen meals. Today, Conagra says it's buying Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP ready-to-eat popcorn, a small brand that has expanded quickly with trendy flavors like dark-chocolate-sea-salt and caramel-and-cheddar. Earlier this year, Conagra sold Wesson cooking oil, and bought Duke's beef jerky. At an investor conference earlier this month, CEO Sean Connolly said that while sales of Big Food brands have struggled in recent years, the brands that have grown are mostly among small, more agile, innovative companies (like Angie's.) "It's up to us to study these growth pockets, and then adapt our iconic brands," he said. Conagra rises 0.4% to $33.55. (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

STORIES OF INTEREST:

GrubHub Down on Amazon Delivery Plans -- Market Talk

10:53 ET - Amazon is partnering with restaurant-technology provider Olo, something that will help expand its restaurant-delivery selection. AMZN offers food delivery in select markets as part of its Prime Now offering, which gives Prime members the chance to order items in as little as an hour for a fee. The news hurts GrubHub, down 2.6% at $52.10. (laura.stevens@wsj.com; @laurastevenswsj)

USDA Says 190,000 Tons of Soybeans Sold to Mexico in 17-18

WASHINGTON--Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales of 190,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2017/2018 marketing year.

The marketing year for soybeans began Sept. 1.

THE MARKETS:

USDA Says Cattle Placements, Red Meat Stocks Rose in August

Feedyards last month placed more cattle in lots for fattening than expected, according to a government report, raising expectations for larger herds next year.

Cattle placements rose 3% from a year earlier to 1.93 million head in August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts expected a 3% decline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)