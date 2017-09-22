On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 22 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 756,326 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Oct-17 11,980 12,080 11,900 11,935 12,205 -270 30 328

Nov-17 12,230 12,230 12,005 12,135 12,375 -240 8,548 41,492

Jan-18 14,580 14,665 14,330 14,535 14,795 -260 689,214 374,564

Mar-18 14,515 14,835 14,365 14,580 14,905 -325 216 164

Apr-18 - - - 15,100 15,100 0 0 66

May-18 14,940 15,050 14,730 14,920 15,195 -275 56,828 67,924

Jun-18 14,785 14,785 14,785 14,785 15,205 -420 2 1,094

Jul-18 14,855 14,925 14,715 14,810 15,240 -430 24 1,238

Aug-18 14,840 14,950 14,820 14,860 15,095 -235 30 1,166

Sep-18 15,105 15,220 14,910 15,110 15,295 -185 1,434 6,332

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

