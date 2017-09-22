Carrefour Appoints Executive Committee to Improve Management and Coordination

French retailer Carrefour SA (CA.FR) said Friday it has formed a new group executive committee aimed at improving management and coordination between departments.

The newly appointed committee is comprised of 14 executives--from both inside and outside the company. Its first task will be to define and implement Carrefour's transformation plan, the company said.

The appointments will be effective from October 2.

