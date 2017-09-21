U.S. Stocks on Track to Break Winning Streak

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks edged lower, as declines in technology companies weighed on major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%.

Eurozone Consumer Sentiment Hits 16-Year High

Consumers in the 19 countries that use the euro are more optimistic about their prospects than at any time since the currency was in its infancy, an indication that the economy may be on course for its strongest year since the global financial crisis.

S&P Lowers China's Credit Rating

Standard & Poor's lowered China's sovereign credit rating, joining a growing chorus of alarm over the nation's soaring debt levels despite government pledges to fend off financial risks.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Draghi Urges Governments to Help Address Banks' Volume of Bad Loans

ECB President Mario Draghi Mario Draghi called on eurozone governments to help address the 'high' volume of bad debt on banks' balance sheets, which he warned is weighing on the sector's profitability.

Fed Says Total U.S. Household Net Worth Rose

The total net worth of U.S. households pushed further into record territory, climbing by $1.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, to $96.2 trillion.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rose in August

A basket of economic indicators rose in August for the eighth consecutive month. The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.4% to 128.8 last month.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Despite Recent Hurricanes

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week, countering forecasts for nationwide claims to rise following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Fed Paves the Way for the ECB to Follow

The Federal Reserve's persistence in signaling rising interest rates may help the European Central Bank by tempering the euro's strength.

$2 Trillion Later, Does the Fed Even Know If Quantitative Easing Worked?

As the central bank sets out to reverse quantitative easing, there are at least three reasons not to worry too much about its impact on markets-and one good reason to be concerned.

EU Urges U.K. to Swiftly Address Brexit Stalemate

On the eve of a closely watched speech on Brexit by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, the European Union's chief negotiator said Britain needs to speedily present concrete proposals on all the main sticking points for talks to advance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)