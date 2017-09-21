Energy Alliance Propels Russia-Saudi Cooperation

Saudi Arabia's King Salman plans to discuss Syria, the Qatar blockade and oil production with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, as energy cooperation deepens political ties between the two former foes.

Oil Prices Stall After Recent Rally

Oil prices wavered between small gains and losses Thursday, as investors awaited clues on whether OPEC will do more to ease a global supply glut.

Lower U.S. Oil Prices Are a Shot in the Arm for Crude Exports

U.S. oil is trading at the biggest discount to the global price in two years, helping extend a boom in crude exports from American shale fields to refiners in Europe and Asia.

Canada's Trudeau Cites 'Stark Reality' of Global Warming

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on world leaders to build clean economies to help tackle climate change, seeking to bolster support for the Paris agreement that the U.S. wants to renegotiate or leave.

Natural Gas Settles Lower on Larger-Than-Expected Inventory Build

Natural gas prices settled lower for the third straight session Thursday, as inventories grew more than expected for the second straight week.

Scana Is Subpoenaed Over Abandoned Nuclear Project

Utility holding company Scana said it has received a federal subpoena to turn over documents related to its cancelled South Carolina nuclear plant.

SunEdison Seeks $21 Million Sale of Texas Industrial Site to Corning

SunEdison Inc. has requested bankruptcy court permission to sell nearly 700,000 square feet of industrial space in Texas to Corning Research & Development Corp., a major supplier of glass for Apple Inc.'s iPhones.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil increased by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 15, more than expected, as refinery activity remained lower than normal following Hurricane Harvey, according to EIA data.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

U.S. Demands Changes to Iran Nuclear Deal, Tillerson Says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would remain a part of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement only if it is modified, a position that could heighten tension at a planned meeting Wednesday of countries that are part of the accord, including Iran.

September 21, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)