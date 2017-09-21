SunEdison Seeks $21 Million Sale of Texas Industrial Site to Corning

SunEdison Inc. has requested bankruptcy court permission to sell nearly 700,000 square feet of industrial space in Texas to Corning Research & Development Corp., a major supplier of glass for Apple Inc.'s iPhones.

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 88.5 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Indian Titan to Become Top Shareholder in Anglo American

The family trust of the founder of India's largest mining company plans to ramp up its investment in Anglo American by as much as $2 billion, making it the biggest investor in the British mining company.

Oil Prices Gain On Improving Market Signals

Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil increased by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 15, more than expected, as refinery activity remained lower than normal following Hurricane Harvey, according to EIA data.

U.S. Demands Changes to Iran Nuclear Deal, Tillerson Says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would remain a part of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement only if it is modified, a position that could heighten tension at a planned meeting Wednesday of countries that are part of the accord, including Iran.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

Trump Says 'I'll Let You Know' if U.S. Will Stay in Iran Deal

U.S. officials and their European allies exchanged sharply differing views on the benefits of the Iran nuclear accord, capping a day of debate inflamed by President Donald Trump's assertion that he had decided on whether to stick with the deal-while not revealing his decision.

Hurricane Maria Slams Into Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico early Wednesday pounding the island with huge waves, massive rainfalls, and lashing winds as the storm buzz-sawed its way through the mountainous island.

Why This Hurricane Season Is So Intense

The most severe hurricane season in almost a decade is stoked by a confluence of factors, with no sign conditions will slacken soon, experts say.

