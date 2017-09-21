Hackers Entered Equifax Systems in March

Hackers roamed undetected in Equifax's computer network for more than four months before its security team uncovered the massive data breach, a security firm said in a confidential note Equifax sent to some of its customers.

EU Preps Tax Crackdown on Silicon Valley

The European Union said it is ready to propose new taxes on companies like Facebook and Google by next spring if there isn't "adequate global progress" toward a rewrite of corporate tax rules at an international level.

Top Uber Investor Resists SoftBank Deal

As Uber works to finalize a potential multibillion-dollar investment deal with Japan's SoftBank, one of the ride-hailing giant's earliest and biggest shareholders has indicated it doesn't intend to sell.

Impax Laboratories in Talks to Merge With Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Impax Laboratories Inc. is in talks to combine with rival Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC as the companies seek to build strength in a challenging market for generic-drug makers.

KB Home Cuts CEO's Bonus After His Rant at Kathy Griffin

KB Home says it will cut its chief executive's annual bonus by 25% after a recording surfaced this week purportedly of the CEO berating neighbor Kathy Griffin in an expletive-laced tirade with sexist and antigay language.

CVS Health Moves to Limit Access to Opioid Painkillers

One of the largest managers of pharmaceutical benefits in the U.S. says it will start limiting the duration and dose of some prescriptions for opioid painkillers, in an effort to combat widespread addiction.

Daimler to Invest $1 Billion in Alabama Plant

Daimler said it will invest $1 billion in its Alabama manufacturing operations and start production of a fully electric sport-utility vehicle, a move that comes as the German auto maker expands its U.S. footprint and global electrification drive.

How Grocery Giant Aldi Plans to Conquer America: Limit Choice

Born in the ashes of WWII, the secretive German supermarket chain Aldi offers shoppers limited choices and rock-bottom prices-a formula expected to roil an American grocery market already undergoing dramatic change.

Amazon Puts Whole Foods on Fast Track to Conventional Supermarket

Whole Foods will change the way companies can sell and market their products beginning next year, banning "brand advocates" from stores and pushing sellers to pitch to the grocer's Austin, Texas, headquarters.

CRH Unveils $3.5 Billion U.S. Buy

Irish building-materials company CRH is expanding in the U.S. with the acquisition of cement manufacturer Ash Grove for $3.5 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)