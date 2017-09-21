EU Preps Tax Crackdown on Silicon Valley

The European Union said it is ready to propose new tax taxes on companies like Facebook and Google by next spring if there isn't "adequate global progress" toward a rewrite of corporate tax rules at an international level.

A Lesson for Tech Giants: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

China's internet companies touch more aspects of people's lives than any other sector. But they're ill-prepared for the expectations of social responsibility that come with their influence and power, say industry experts and social activists.

Top Uber Investor Resists SoftBank Deal

As Uber Technologies works to finalize a potential multibillion-dollar investment deal with Japan's SoftBank, one of the ride-hailing giant's earliest and biggest shareholders has indicated it doesn't intend to sell.

Daimler to Invest $1 Billion in Alabama Plant

Daimler AG plans to invest $1 billion in its Alabama manufacturing operations and start production of a fully electric sport-utility vehicle, a move that comes as the German auto maker expands its U.S. footprint and global electrification drive.

Amazon Puts Whole Foods on Fast Track to Conventional Supermarket

Whole Foods will change the way companies can sell and market their products beginning next year, banning 'brand advocates' from stores and pushing sellers to pitch to the grocer's Austin, Texas headquarters.

CVS Health Moves to Limit Access to Opioid Painkillers

One of the largest managers of pharmaceutical benefits in the U.S. says it will start limiting the duration and dose of some prescriptions for opioid painkillers, in an effort to combat widespread addiction.

What Google Wants With HTC's Smartphone Business

Google's $1.1 billion deal with HTC carries risks, but the internet giant needs more scale if it is to maintain its influence in the smartphone business.

Google Jumps Back Into Hardware With $1.1 Billion HTC Deal

Google said it would buy part of struggling Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC for $1.1 billion in cash, as it accelerates its efforts to crack the handset market.

Commonwealth Bank Sells Life-Insurance Businesses for $3 Billion

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is considering spinning off its global asset-management unit after announcing the sale of its life-insurance businesses to AIA Group.

China's Postal Savings Bank Taps Overseas Investors

State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China is raising up to $7.6 billion in one of the largest-ever sales of offshore securities by a Chinese lender.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)