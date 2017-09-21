9 High-Paying Part-Time Jobs for Students

Back when I was a college student, I made money by working as a resident assistant. Basically, I sat in the dorm hall from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on the weekends while all my friends were out partying, checking the ID of every drunk kid who wandered in to make sure they actually belonged there. I earned a measly $10 an hour for this privilege.

Luckily, you don't have to sacrifice your weekends for flimsy paychecks like I did – because you have access to this new infographic from Novoresume, which outlines nine of the highest-paying part-time jobs a college student can get. Some of these roles can pay as much as $55 an hour – which, frankly, is more than I make now.

But I won't begrudge you for it. Promise.