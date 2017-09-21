Health Care Stocks Fall on Another Affordable Care Act Repeal Bid - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as the future of the Affordable Care Act remained in doubt. Shares of Impax Laboratories rose after The Wall Street Journal reported it was in merger talks with closely held rival Amneal Pharmaceuticals, seeking greater scale in the generic-drugs business. Shares of drug maker Intercept Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about an increased risk of serious liver injury and death in certain patients taking the company's liver-disease drug Ocaliva.
