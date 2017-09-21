TIDMFRES

Fresnillo PLC

21 September 2017

Fresnillo plc

21 Upper Brook Street

London W1K 7PY

United Kingdom

www.fresnilloplc.com

21 September 2017

Fresnillo plc - Statement re: Mexico Earthquake

Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo" or "the Company") is deeply saddened by the terrible earthquake that struck Mexico on 19th September 2017. The Company's thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this tragedy.

Fresnillo's absolute priority is the safety of its staff. Following the earthquake the building of the Company's corporate headquarters in Mexico City was assessed by specialists who confirmed there had been no structural damage and the building was therefore declared fully safe to occupy. All administrative functions were resumed after the assessment.

Fresnillo also confirms that all its operations, both mine sites and associated infrastructure, are unaffected by the earthquake and continue as normal. There is therefore no impact on production.

For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.com or contact:

Fresnillo plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7399



Gabriela Mayor, Head

of Investor Relations

Patrick Chambers

Mexico City Office
Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206

Ana Belem Zárate

