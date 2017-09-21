Fresnillo Operations Not Impacted by Mexico Quake, Company Says

Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) said Thursday that its headquarters and production facilities in Mexico had not been affected by the earthquake that struck the country on Sept. 19th.

Continue Reading Below

The silver and gold producer said that its corporate headquarters in Mexico City have been assessed by specialists, who reported that there had been no structural damage to the building. All operations in the country--which include mines sites and associated infrastructure--are intact, and there has been no impact on production, the company added.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 02:35 ET (06:35 GMT)