CRH to Buy Ash Grove Cement for $3.5 Billion

Irish building-materials company CRH PLC (CRG.DB) said Thursday it is buying U.S. cement manufacturer Ash Grove Cement Co. (ASHG) for $3.5 billion, financed through existing resources.

Ash Grove, based in Overland Park, Kansas, operates eight cement plants across eight U.S. states, combined with extensive ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and associated logistics assets in the U.S. midwest.

CRH said it expects the deal to close around the end of this year.

September 21, 2017 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)