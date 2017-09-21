Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins to Step Down, Replaced by Europe COO Dominic Blakemore

Compass Group PLC (CPG.LN) said Thursday its Chief Executive Richard Cousins will step down at the end of March 2018, to be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer for Europe Dominic Blakemore.

The support services and outsourcing firm said Mr. Blakemore will become deputy chief executive officer from Oct. 1, for a six month transitional period, before becoming CEO. Mr. Cousins will retire from Compass on Sept. 30., 2018.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

