BASF to Double Zeolite Production Capacity with New Plant

Chemicals company BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Thursday it will build a new specialty zeolites plant at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany, doubling its production capacity for the material.

BASF said the new investment will make it one of the world's leading producers of specialty zeolites, which are used in the manufacture of emissions catalysts for diesel engines.

BASF is building the plant in response to rising demand from the automotive industry, as new emissions regulations require more sophisticated catalyst systems in diesel engines.

Zeolites can also support applications in the chemical, petrochemical and refining sectors, the company said.

The plant, which BASF expects to come online in 2019, will complement existing production centers in Ludwigshafen and Seneca, South Carolina, the company said.

