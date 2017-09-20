Energy Shares Rise After Inventory Report - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil futures as traders showed relief that a buildup in supplies was not even worse. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 4.6 million barrels to a six-week high. Traders say much of the backlog is the result of the shutdowns of refineries after Hurricane Harvey, which forced oil producers to put the crude in storage and trickle it back into circulation while refineries slowly came back online. Glencore's U.K. energy unit entered a multiyear deal to buy liquid natural gas from Angola LNG.
September 20, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)