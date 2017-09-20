Credit Agricole Completes Sale of 16.2% Stake in Banque Saudi Fransi

The banking group Credit Agricole SA (ACA.FR) said on Wednesday that it has finalized the sale of a 16.2% stake in Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SA) to the Kingdom Holding Company (4280.SA).

The deal, originally announced at the beginning of last week, is worth roughly 5.8 billion riyals ($1.55 billion) and Credit Agricole will retain a 14.9% share of Banque Saudi Fransi.

The French company said that the deal will have a positive impact of about 20 basis points on its fully loaded CET1 ratio.

September 20, 2017 12:59 ET (16:59 GMT)