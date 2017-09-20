Americans are tired of chicken, eating more beef and fish: Cargill CEO

David MacLennan, CEO of Cargill – the number two beef player in the U.S. – told FOX Business consumers are tired of chicken.

“Our beef business in the U.S. is growing,” MacLennan told Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria Wednesday. “People are eating more beef. I think they are rotating now out of chicken.”

According to MacLennan, fish is also becoming more popular.

“The world is going to eat more fish – more salmon, more shrimp, more tilapia. So we have a significant fish feed business in Cargill.”

MacLennan attributed the trend to healthier lifestyles.

“It’s about health. Consumer preferences are changing. People are more aware, especially in developed economies, about the food that they eat, what’s in it [and] who made it.”