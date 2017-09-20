ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Wednesday.

Diageo PLC (DEO) and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.2% to 148.88. The European index decreased 0.2% to 138.47, the Asian index dropped 0.3% to 172.36, and the emerging markets index declined 0.4% to 324.01. The Latin American Index was the only indicator that rose, growing 0.4% to 259.28.

ADRs of Luxembourg-based steel maker ArcelorMittal SA (MT) fell 0.2% to $26.85 after Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.XE) and Tata Steel Ltd (500470.BY) laid out plans to combine their European steel activities in a move that would create the region's second-largest steel producer.

ADRs of GlaxoSmithKline rose 0.7% to $40.18 after the drug company reported positive results in a late stage trial of Trelegy Ellipta, a triple-therapy inhaler for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

ADRs of Diageo fell 2.8% to $131.71 after the drinks company, which houses Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Smirnoff, said that it expects organic sales growth to be hit by the later timing of Chinese New Year.

ADRs of CEMEX SAB (CX) rose 2.3% to $9.34 after being upgraded by Standard & Poor's.

