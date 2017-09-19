On Our Radar

Tech Higher on Rotation Back to Growth -- Tech Roundup

Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of tech companies rose as traders rotated back into nondividend paying growth sectors from defensive ones.

Microsoft named its head of gaming to a senior leadership position in what was a signal that the software company remains committed to its relatively small gaming business, according to an analyst at Stifel.

Apple's decision to charge a higher-than-expected price on the premium iPhone X model could stoke demand for the phone because of the "aspirational" nature of the Apple brand, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.

September 19, 2017 17:38 ET (21:38 GMT)