Oil Futures Remain Quiet Ahead of Fed, OPEC

Oil futures continued to tread water in Asian trading, mirroring a lack of sustained movement in other asset classes ahead of central-bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan this week.

--Also constraining price action in the energy pits has been Friday's upcoming meeting involving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other nations which have also agreed to production caps which began in January.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently flat at $49.91 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November Brent futures were off 0.1% at $55.40.

September 19, 2017 00:34 ET (04:34 GMT)