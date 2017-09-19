Walgreens Finally Gains Approval for Rite Aid Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance received regulatory approval for its deal to buy nearly 2,000 stores from Rite Aid but only after the number of stores to be purchased was again trimmed to allay antitrust concerns.

Post Holdings to Buy Bob Evans Packaged Food Business

Post Holdings agreed to acquire Bob Evans Farms in a cash deal valued at $1.5 billion, the latest in a series of acquisitions by the cereal maker.

Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy Poses Challenge for Toy Makers

The bankruptcy filing of Toys 'R' Us ends weeks of uncertainty for the toy industry while creating a new challenge for toy makers just ahead of the busy holiday season.

Nvidia's Gains Are Real, Not Virtual

Virtual money got real enough for Nvidia of late. But investors are right to focus on the chip maker's more tangible opportunities.

Progressive Reports Hurricane Harvey Linked to 90% of Total Catastrophe Losses in August

Progressive Corp. swung to a loss in August, the company reported Tuesday, with Hurricane Harvey more than tripling the insurer's catastrophe losses in the period compared to last year.

Jefferies Profit More Than Doubles

Jefferies Group reported sizable increases in revenue and profit as its investment-banking business had its best quarter yet.

Judge to Reconsider NextEra-Oncor Breakup Fee

A bankruptcy judge said he would reconsider the approval of NextEra Energy's $275 million breakup fee for its failed attempt to take over Energy Future Holdings Corp.'s Oncor power-transmission business.

Volvo Now Plans to Invest $1 Billion in Its First U.S. Plant

Swedish auto maker Volvo is doubling its investment in its first U.S. plant to a total of $1 billion, a bet that its nascent comeback in the U.S. market has staying power.

Clariant, Huntsman's $15 Billion Merger Faces Tough Opposition

A group of U.S. activist investors threatened to vote against the proposed merger between Clariant and U.S.-based Huntsman, jeopardizing a deal that would create a $15 billion chemicals giant.

Alibaba-Backed Best Slashes IPO

Chinese logistics company Best Inc., backed by Alibaba and Foxconn, slashed the size and price range of its planned initial public offering.

