Health Care Lower on Regulatory Risk -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders retreated from the sector in light of regulatory risk.

A bill that appears to be a final effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act is close to securing the support of enough Republican senators to pass it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Walgreens Boots Alliance received regulatory approval for its deal to buy roughly 2,000 stores from Rite Aid, after negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission led it to reduce. Walgreens will now buy 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4.38 billion, a far cry from the original $9.4 billion deal for about 4,600 stores, struck in 2015.

September 19, 2017 17:31 ET (21:31 GMT)