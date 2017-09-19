Energy Companies Higher as Oil Holds Near $50 -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose slightly as oil prices held near the psychologically significant $50-per-barrel level.

BP said its Thunder Horse platform in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans had been shut down since Monday, when it lost power, adding that there were no spillages associated with the shutdown.

European exploration-and-production companies with an international focus -- such as Tullow Oil -- are well positioned and underpriced at this stage in the oil cycle, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse in a research note.

September 19, 2017 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT)