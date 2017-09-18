WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 18

TRUMP TAKES AN AGENDA OF CHANGE TO THE UNITED NATIONS

President Donald Trump called on the United Nations to "focus more on people and less on bureaucracy," in comments during a meeting on institutional overhauls as the annual General Assembly gathering got under way.

IRAN ACCUSES U.S. OF SABOTAGING NUCLEAR DEAL AHEAD OF TALKS

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

U.K. CONSIDERS ARMING MORE POLICE

After five terrorist attacks in seven months and a recent rise in crime, pressure is increasing on police in tradition-bound Britain to reassess their 188-year-old policy of not routinely arming officers.

AS ISIS FALTERS, SYRIAN REGIME AND U.S. ALLIES MANEUVER FOR ADVANTAGE

In oil-rich Deir Ezzour, the last Syrian province largely under Islamic State control, U.S.-backed forces are on a collision course with the Syrian and Russian militaries as both sides scramble to strengthen their hands ahead of post-war negotiations.

U.S. SENDS WARPLANES ON KOREAN PENINSULA BOMBING EXERCISE

The U.S. flew two B-1B bombers and four F-35 stealth fighters over the Korean Peninsula ahead of the United Nations General Assembly where world leaders will discuss how to contain North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

HURRICANE MARIA MENACES PUERTO RICO, OTHER ISLANDS

Hurricane Maria, a Category 3 storm that is rapidly gaining strength, barreled toward the Caribbean's outlying eastern islands early Monday with Puerto Rico in its sights.

JAPAN'S ABE HINTS AT PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hinted he would call an election for the lower house of Parliament, taking advantage of opposition disarray to seek a vote of support for his alliance with the U.S. on North Korea.

SNAPCHAT REMOVES AL JAZEERA CHANNEL IN SAUDI ARABIA

Snap Inc. said it received a request from the Saudi Arabian government to block access to Al Jazeera news articles and videos on its Snapchat social-media app to residents in the country.

