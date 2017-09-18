USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Sep 18

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 09/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 9/18/16
v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 2
poor 9 9 8 8 9 9 9 9 10 5
fair 29 28 28 28 28 29 28 28 29 20
good 48 49 50 50 50 49 50 49 47 54
exlnt 11 11 11 11 10 10 10 10 10 19
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
09/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 9/18/16
Ark 104 104 104 105 104 105 105 105 104 97
Ill 95 97 97 97 98 100 100 101 99 109
Ind 96 96 96 96 96 97 97 96 94 107
Iowa 97 99 99 99 97 96 98 99 100 110
Kans 92 94 97 97 97 96 97 96 98 105
Ky 107 106 106 105 105 105 104 104 103 106
La 100 97 98 104 105 107 108 108 109 94
Mich 96 95 96 98 98 97 100 101 101 103
Minn 104 104 105 105 105 105 105 105 104 109
Miss 106 106 106 110 107 106 108 107 104 107
Mo 101 101 102 102 100 101 101 101 100 106
Neb 99 101 101 101 100 99 98 98 96 107
NC 105 104 104 105 104 104 105 102 104 102
ND 93 92 92 94 92 91 87 86 88 104
Ohio 99 98 97 98 98 98 97 95 93 98
SD 92 94 92 93 89 87 84 80 80 99
Tenn 113 111 113 111 111 108 107 105 109 109
Wis 109 108 107 106 106 107 107 106 105 115
18-state
avg 99 99 100 100 99 99 99 98 97 106
Yr ago 106 106 106 106 105 105 105 105 104 NA
