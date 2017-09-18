USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 18

For the week ended Sep 17, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10
Colo 1 1 10 13 24 28 51 48 14 10
Ill 4 4 9 8 35 32 44 46 8 10
Ind 5 5 13 12 30 31 41 41 11 11
Iowa 3 3 10 10 28 27 49 51 10 9
Kans 5 5 12 13 28 28 43 43 12 11
Ky 1 1 3 3 13 15 62 61 21 20
Mich 3 3 14 16 32 32 40 40 11 9
Minn 1 1 3 2 15 15 65 65 16 17
Mo 3 2 7 7 27 29 52 50 11 12
Nebr 5 4 9 8 24 24 44 47 18 17
NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31
ND 5 7 11 13 33 31 45 44 6 5
Ohio 2 2 7 7 29 30 47 46 15 15
Pa 0 0 1 1 8 12 47 44 44 43
SD 12 10 16 16 32 31 36 39 4 4
Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 11 42 47 45 39
Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22
Wisc 3 3 7 7 20 20 49 49 21 21
18-state
avg 4 4 9 9 26 26 48 48 13 13
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Dented-- --Mature--
09/17 09/10 2016 Avg 09/17 09/10 2016 Avg
Colo 71 54 86 88 19 9 21 30
Ill 89 82 94 94 39 26 60 59
Ind 86 76 94 89 39 26 53 46
Iowa 88 76 94 91 30 15 49 45
Kans 91 84 95 94 61 45 62 61
Ky 93 88 93 93 76 68 82 77
Mich 73 63 77 76 17 4 25 26
Minn 86 71 95 91 13 2 41 35
Mo 96 93 99 97 61 42 79 70
Nebr 94 86 94 93 37 18 43 43
NC 100 98 100 99 93 88 97 96
ND 77 56 86 83 17 4 38 32
Ohio 82 69 87 88 27 16 37 31
Pa 74 57 83 81 34 16 37 40
SD 77 60 88 89 14 4 38 38
Tenn 97 95 99 98 88 79 92 83
Tex 92 88 92 92 74 67 74 77
Wis 67 48 89 77 10 4 46 28
18-state
avg 86 75 92 90 34 21 50 47
--Harvested--
09/17 09/10 2016 Avg
Colo 2 0 0 2
Ill 5 2 8 13
Ind 5 1 6 7
Iowa 1 0 2 6
Kans 19 10 16 24
Ky 29 22 39 34
Mich 3 0 1 2
Minn 0 0 0 3
Mo 21 12 24 28
Nebr 2 2 2 7
NC 68 56 80 65
ND 0 0 2 3
Ohio 1 0 3 2
Pa 4 1 7 7
SD 0 0 3 5
Tenn 46 26 58 45
Tex 67 60 62 62
Wis 0 0 1 1
18-state
avg 7 5 8 11
