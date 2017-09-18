Stocks Keep Rallying as Focus Turns to Fed

Gains in financial shares put the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to extend its record streak.

BOE's Carney Says Brexit Could Lead to Persistently Higher U.K. Inflation

The U.K. faces a prolonged spell of inflationary pressure as it reorients its economy toward new markets and away from the European Union, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said.

Trump's Trade Czar Calls China a Major Threat to Trade

President Donald Trump's trade chief said China represents an "unprecedented" threat to the world trading system, saying its state-driven economy poses a "substantially more difficult" challenge than in the past.

China Widens Bitcoin Crackdown Beyond Commercial Trading

Chinese authorities are moving toward a broad clampdown on bitcoin trading, testing the resilience of the virtual currency as well as the idea its decentralized nature protects it from government interference.

Bank of Canada to Watch Impact of Higher Rates, Stronger Currency

The Bank of Canada will pay close attention to how the economy responds to higher borrowing costs and the impact of a stronger Canadian dollar after it raised its benchmark rate twice in recent months, a senior central bank official said Monday.

Eurozone Inflation Set to Dip Below 1% in Statistical Quirk

The eurozone's inflation rate is likely to slide below 1% early next year due to a statistical quirk, in an awkward development for the European Central Bank as it prepares to wind down its giant monetary stimulus.

Bitcoin's Wild Ride Shows The Truth

Behind every bubble is a good idea bursting to get out, and Bitcoin kind of looks like a good idea, at least if you squint a bit.

The Fed, a Decade After the Crisis, Is About to Embark on the Great Unwinding

After a historic buildup of its bond portfolio to support the collapsing U.S. economy following the financial crisis, the central bank plans to shrink its holdings. Financial markets are taking this prospect in stride so far, but this is uncharted territory.

Oil Edges Down After Last Week's Rally

Oil prices nudged lower Monday as investors paused after last week's rally.

Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal Ahead of Talks

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

