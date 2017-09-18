Stocks Keep Rallying as Focus Turns to Fed

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks edged higher, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to extend its record streak. The blue-chip index added 0.3%.

BOE's Carney Says Brexit Could Lead to Persistently Higher U.K. Inflation

The U.K. faces a prolonged spell of inflationary pressure as it reorients its economy toward new markets and away from the European Union, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said.

China Widens Bitcoin Crackdown Beyond Commercial Trading

Chinese authorities are moving toward a broad clampdown on bitcoin trading, testing the resilience of the virtual currency as well as the idea its decentralized nature protects it from government interference.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Inflation Set to Dip Below 1% in Statistical Quirk

The eurozone's inflation rate is likely to slide below 1% early next year due to a statistical quirk, in an awkward development for the European Central Bank as it prepares to wind down its giant monetary stimulus.

The Fed, a Decade After the Crisis, Is About to Embark on the Great Unwinding

After a historic buildup of its bond portfolio to support the collapsing U.S. economy following the financial crisis, the central bank plans to shrink its holdings. Financial markets are taking this prospect in stride so far, but this is uncharted territory.

Oil Edges Down After Last Week's Rally

Oil prices nudged lower Monday as investors paused after last week's rally.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Fell in September

The National Association of Home Builders said its index that measures confidence in the market for new single-family homes fell to 64 in September from a revised 67 in August. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 66 in September.

Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal Ahead of Talks

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

U.S. Sends Warplanes on Korean Peninsula Bombing Exercise

The U.S. flew two B-1B bombers and four F-35 stealth fighters over the Korean Peninsula ahead of the United Nations General Assembly where world leaders will discuss how to contain North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Smaller Chinese Cities Prop Up Home-Price Growth in August

Activity in smaller cities propped up home-price growth in China in August, but deceleration in coming months would signal a move into a downturn, some economists say.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)